Hugh Quarshie has landed his first major role since leaving Holby City last year...

Hugh Quarshie, who left Holby City last year, will play a lead role in new ITV drama, Stephen, a three-part sequel to The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Hugh played Holby’s Medical Director Ric Griffin for 19 years, with his last episode airing in November 2020.

Ric’s emotional exit from Holby left fans in tears after he woke from brain surgery to find the hospital dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite falling victim to the virus, Ric thankfully recovered.

He eventually left the hospital with a newborn baby, determined to track down its family after the mother died.

A new role

Hugh will now be starring in Stephen as Stephen Lawrence’s father Dr Neville Lawrence, along with Sharlene Whyte who will play Stephen’s mother, Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

BAFTA award winning and Golden Globe nominated actor Steve Coogan will play the role of DCI Clive Driscoll, who led the investigation into the murder of the Lawrences’ beloved son, Stephen.

The new drama starts filming in London later this month and will also star Richie Campbell, Jordan Myrie, Sian Brooke and Adil Ray.

Campaigning for justice

Stephen will portray events from 2006, thirteen years after Stephen’s death on the evening of 22 April 1993 in a racially motivated attack whilst waiting for a bus in Well Hall Road, Eltham.

Even though Doreen and Neville Lawrence knew the identity of their son’s killers, the original investigation had failed to convict those responsible.

Their extraordinary campaign for justice led to a public inquiry which branded Metropolitan Police institutionally racist and brought about sweeping changes in the law and transformed understanding of racial inequality in the UK.

Yet six years on from the inquiry no progress had been made into the case.

The drama tells the story of the ongoing struggle by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to achieve justice and how detective DCI Clive Driscoll worked closely with the Lawrences to secure the convictions of two gang members who committed the murder of Stephen more than 18 years after his death.

Who is involved?

Stephen will be directed by Alrick Riley and produced by Madonna Baptiste and written by Frank Cottrell Boyce and Joe Cottrell Boyce, with the full support of the Lawrence family.

Jimmy Mulville and Line of Duty creator, Jed Mercurio, are executive producers.

Producer Madonna Baptiste said: “The Lawrences’ campaign for justice totally transformed attitudes to race and equality in the UK and it’s an honour to be able to help tell what is an untold chapter in their story.

“Current events only highlight how relevant and important Stephen’s case remains and it is such a privilege to work with Hattrick, Frank and Joe Cottrell-Boyce, Alrick Riley and our amazing cast to bring this important story to screen.”

Alrick Riley, who will direct the three episodes added: “The case of Stephen Lawrence is a testament to the fortitude, persistence and determination of the Lawrence family.

“These films will chart the successes, disappointments and the emotional toll they endured. It’s also the story of Clive Driscoll, the lead detective, who managed to forge a friendship with the Lawrence’s over the years it took to achieve two convictions.

“It’s an honour to have the opportunity to tell their story.”