Holby City legend Hugh Quarshie is leaving after 19 years – will Ric be killed off?

Holby City fans will be sad to see Hugh go as favoutie Ric

Holby City legend Hugh Quarshie, the show’s longest serving cast member, has revealed he’s leaving the drama after 19 years.

And this will no doubt lead to intense speculation that his character, Ric Griffin, will be killed off.

Holby City will return on Tuesday 10th November after a long break and we know that episode will see Ric waking after brain surgery. The BBC has teased: “What are Ric’s chances of survival?” So it seems Ric might meet his maker during the new run…

The 65-year-old star first appeared as Ric way back in 2001 and has now clocked up over 500 episodes as the iconic character.

During his time on the show Ric has been involved in shootings, explosions and has enjoyed only one less marriage than Henry VIII! He was even famously accused of manslaughter – it’s fair to say he hasn’t had a dull time.

Hugh Quarshie says: “I came very close to quitting acting entirely before being invited to join Holby City. I had felt unfulfilled and that I never quite fitted in. Holby City changed all that. The work became absorbing, colleagues became friends.

“I wouldn’t have stayed so long if it hadn’t been a great place to work, and leaving will be like leaving home – a place where there is warmth and a welcome, a place to which you can always return…”

It’s clear though that Ric won’t be leaving straight away. The BBC has teased that Ric “goes head to head with Max for control of the hospital”.

The BBC has released a new trailer for the upcoming episodes which shows Sacha (Bob Barrett) struggling after Essie’s death.

He screams at Jac: “What qualifies someone with a personal life like a nuclear fallout, to lecture me on anything?”

The Beeb also teases that Jac and Kian’s “secret relationship is pushed to the limits thanks to Kian’s addiction.

Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios, says: “I’m delighted to have Holby back on our screens, and can’t wait to see how recent months have impacted on our heroes of AAU, Keller and Darwin. Our hospitals have rarely been more important to us as a nation, and I’m excited to see that reflected in our drama – along with stories of love, loss and betrayal, plus some exciting new characters, and a returning favourite…”