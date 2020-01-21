Holby City legend Rosie Marcel teases her BIG BATTLE against ‘dear friend’ Bob Barrett tonight!

Rosie jokes fans could be sick of the sight of her tonight as she's on twice! First in Celebrity Antiques Roadtrip and then Holby!

Holby City star Rosie Marcel has teased her big battle against co-star Bob Barrett tonight on Celebrity Antiques Roadtrip.

Rosie, who plays Jac Naylor, and Bob (Dr Sacha Levy), will be seen on the BBC2 show looking for antique bargains in the Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire flatlands.

Helping them dig out gems in the quaint antiques shops will be experts David Harper and Louise Gostelow.

Rosie took to Instagram to reveal what a great time she had battling against her “dear friend” Bob.

“Today’s the day! You’re going to be bored of me by the end of it with this then @bbcholbycity. Sorry! Had so much fun on @antiqueroadtrip getting to spend quality time with my dear friend #BobBarrett.

“Love that man to pieces, but don’t think that stopped me wanting to beat him!!! It’s BBC 2 at 7pm (there’s a countdown reminder in my stories if you think you might forget!) and make sure to come back and let me know what you think after it!”

Previously, Rosie also shared a little video of her and Bob on the show, where she revealed that she’d be driving a 1965 Porcshe.

“I only stalled like twice, so it’s fine,” she joked.

Rosie hasn’t of course revealed whether she or Bob made the most money with their antique buying and selling.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s Holby City Serena Campbell joins a protest when her nephew Jason (Jules Robertson) is sacked from his job as a hospital porter – and she ends up getting arrested and thrown in the cells for the night!

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, featuring Rosie Marcel and Bob Barrett, will be on BBC2 at 7pm. Holby City is on BBC1 at 8pm.