Convinced that Cameron killed her patient Bobby, Chloe's determined to prove it. But it seems he'll stop at NOTHING to keep his secret, as Nic Jackman reveals...

After seeing Cameron Dunn hovering around Bobby Edwards, last time in Holby City, Chloe Godard suspects he knows something about her patient’s death. And, in Tuesday’s episode, it looks like the net could finally be closing in on the murdering medic.

Chloe (Amy Lennox) suggests to Holby boss Max McGerry, that Cameron may have had something to do with Bobby’s death. Outside, Chloe tells Cameron all about her chat with Max – and how his name came up in conversation…

“It’s not great for Cameron that Chloe saw him near Bobby,” reveals Nic Jackman, who plays him. “But as far as he’s concerned, it all depends on what Chloe can prove and, if she can’t prove anything, I guess he’ll feel he’s got away with it.”

However, Cameron’s even more rattled when he sees Skylar Bryce back at the hospital, the medic who felt so manipulated by him, she recently tried to take her own life. As Cameron approaches, Skylar warns him that both she and Chloe are onto him – and that he should watch his back!

Later, Max informs both Chloe and Cameron that Bobby’s post-mortem has revealed ‘inconsistencies’. Chloe accuses Cameron of wrong-doing – but as Bobby’s doctor, it’s Chloe who’s suspended!

“Cameron used to be besotted with Chloe but now they’re going head-to-head,” says Nic. “Chloe knows he’s a bad egg and she’s determined to find out the truth.”

When Chloe confides in mum Ange that she’s certain Cameron’s a danger to patients, Ange turns detective and digs into the medical notes for Bobby and another deceased patient, and she’s disturbed by what she finds…

Later, Ange summons Cameron to her office, where she reveals she’s going to ask Max to open an investigation into his conduct. Will Ange be wishing she’d kept her nose out?

“What happens takes the storyline to the next level,” says Nic. “Just when you think Cameron couldn’t get any worse – he gets even worse!”

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.