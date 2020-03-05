Holby City star Nic Jackman: ‘Cameron is EXTREMELY VULNERABLE’

Cameron Dunn is once again trying to make everyone think he's Holby City's 'golden boy' in this week's episode, as Nic Jackman reveals...

Xavier Duval has always had his doubts about junior doctor Cameron Dunn ever since he performed ‘heroic’ surgery on a patient in a broken-down lift. And, in the next Holby City, the registrar’s suspicions are confirmed.

Cameron’s always felt under pressure to follow in the footsteps of his mother – late, great surgeon Bernie Wolfe – so much so he’ll manipulate others to maintain his position as ‘top dog’.

Xavier (Marcus Griffiths) is one person who isn’t buying it, though. And when he discovers Cameron gave hospital porter Jason a gift following the lift incident, Xavier knows there’s more to the story.

Meanwhile, Cameron’s chasing the glory once more when he pushes to lead a man’s surgery. But when Nicky’s forced to intervene, Cameron intimidates her into not telling Xavier…

“Cameron’s constantly trying to prove himself as a good doctor but he’s extremely vulnerable and fragile and often makes decisions that are perhaps the wrong ones,” says Nic Jackman, who plays him.

Later, Xavier quizzes Jason, who admits he was already educated on the procedure required in the lift that day. But when Xavier asks Jason outright who performed it, he’s horrified when honest Jason confirms he saved the man’s life NOT Cameron! Will Xavier expose Holby’s ‘golden boy’?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.