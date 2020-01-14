Holby City CANCELLED tonight – here’s why it’s not on!

Blame the footy... again!

Holby City fans expecting their usual Tuesday night dose of action will be left disappointed as it’s not being shown due to the football.

Yep, once again soap fans are missing out as the Beeb has given over most of Tuesday evening’s schedule to screening the FA Cup Third Round replay between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The late 8.05pm kick off does at least mean EastEnders fans won’t miss out as it will be shown at 7.30pm, just before the footy.

However, Holby City fans will have to wait until Wednesday evening when the episode goes out at 8.00pm.

The Wednesday episode will see Kian Madani (played by Ramin Karimloo) suffer more serious health woes.

Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) recently saved his life when he badly injured his leg falling from a cliff-edge. Kian wants to repay the favour by helping her with a vital pitch to stop Darwin’s cardiology services being privatised, but then he collapses again. Kian, then, is once again relying on Jac to save his life. What’s behind his health crisis?

MORE: Rosie Marcel wants more Casualty crossovers as she shares this sweet snap

This of course is far from the first time Holby City fans have seen their favourite show moved about in the schedules. Last year it was moved because of the Women’s World Cup and the Conservative leadership debate.

BBC1’s Tuesday night schedule looks like this…

7.00pm The One Show

7.30pm EastEnders

8.00pm Match of the Day (kick-off 8.05pm)

10.00pm BBC News.

Holby City this week will be shown on Wednesday at 8.00pm instead of Tuesday.