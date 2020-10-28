Holby City return date finally confirmed as Ric faces fight for life

Holby City will be back in November as Ric wakes up to find the world has changed

Holby City will return on Tuesday 10th November, the BBC has revealed, with Ric Griffin (Hugh Quarshie) taking centre stage.

The first episode in almost three months will air at the slightly later time than usual of 8.15pm.

And it will see Ric wake after brain surgery and discover that the world has totally changed. Holby, like the rest of the planet, is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC tease that Ric’s life is in danger, saying “What are Ric’s chances of survival?” Could they be about to kill off one of the show’s most iconic characters?

The last episode of Holby City was shown way back on August 11th. It saw Essie Di Luca (Kaye Wragg) tragically die on her wedding day to Sacha Levy – and it left fans in bits.

Poor viewers have been waiting for ages to discover what happened next. Now, the BBC has teased that Sacha (played by Bob Barrett) is acting strangely. His colleagues are concerned by the way he seems to be nonchalantly treating Essie’s death.

What is he really thinking? And will he find comfort in a stranger?

Meanwhile, cowardly Cameron (Nic Jackman) is struggling to be a hero, but could all end well for him?

The episode will run for 45 minutes, shorter than its normal one hour slot. The return of Holby City sees soapland getting back to near normality, although the Beeb is yet to give a date for the return of Casualty.

Doctors fans will at last get their favourite soap back on air next week. The first episode after its long break will air on Monday 2nd November at 1.45pm.

Holby City will return to BBC1 on Tuesday 10th November at 8.15pm (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).