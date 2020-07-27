Holby City is back, but life on the wards has changed...

There’s great news for Holby City fans today because the BBC has announced that filming for the medical drama has started again.

As with all TV dramas across the world, filming came grinding to a halt in March when the country went into lockdown.

However, TV studios have slowly started opening again now that restrictions are easing and filming is finally getting started again.

However, as with all other shows, the cast and crew at Holby will be following strict social distancing rules in accordance to current government guidelines.

The BBC team have kicked off filming with a special episode that sees the BBC One drama gripped by the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus will feature heavily in the series going forward, and viewers will watch the staff at Holby City get to grips with life in the hospital as the pressures on the NHS take their toll.

The special episode will see Holby City CEO wrestle to keep the hospital in control and her staff safe as coronavirus takes hold.

But it has been revealed that it’s not just the pandemic that Max McGerry is fighting.

She will also go head to head with Ric Griffin as he starts to lose all trust in her.

As the task in hand proves to be bigger than anyone could ever have imagined, will the staff and Holby City get through this unprecedented time?

Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at the BBC Studios revealed: “It’s with great pleasure that we open the doors at Elstree to welcome back the exceptional cast and crew of Holby City.

“We have some gripping stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably changed since the start of the pandemic – and how our heroes battle against the odds, come what may.”

Holby City airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One.