Holby City is FINALLY coming back… and so is Guy!

As the medical drama returns after an extended break, Max offers Guy a permanent job, as actor John Michie reveals...

Holby City fans rejoice… after taking a break from our screens, the BBC1 medical drama is back next week!

Holby was forced to call a halt to filming after studios were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the last episode airing on April 14.

However, it was recently announced that the show would be going back into production with strict social distancing regulations in place for both cast and crew.

Before going on hiatus, Holby left us on an almighty cliffhanger, as registrar Xavier Duval (Marcus Griffiths) was killed in a tragic accident trying to expose scheming medic Cameron Dunn (Nic Jackman).

Meanwhile, Essie di Lucca (Kaye Wragg) learned her cancer had returned, a stressed-out Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) battled with a nursing shortage, and Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) had ambitions for Darwin, hoping acting CEO, Max McGerry, shared her vision.

It looked like Max (Jo Martin), however, was going back on the booze. She attended an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting… and former show favourite Guy Self was there, too! As the medical drama returns this week, neurosurgeon Guy surprises Max at the hospital when he arrives with a former patient.

Alan Locke (Fraser Ayres) was fitted with a deep brain stimulator implant several years ago to treat his OCD and is now experiencing hallucinations.

Ric Griffin has never been Guy’s biggest fan and privately suggests to Max (Jo Martin) that Alan’s currently condition could be Guy’s fault. Max defends Guy – but doesn’t want to let on to Ric they’re seeing each other.

“Guy’s always been attracted to strong, fiery women like Max,” says John Michie, who plays Guy. “He could never go out with anyone he could walk all over – it wouldn’t work for them and it wouldn’t work for him.”

Max soon learns Alan recently hit his head in a fall. Then, when Alan has a major outburst on the ward and it’s clear he needs urgent surgery, Max tells Ric that she and Guy will be operating…

“Guy’s a brilliant surgeon, so he relishes being back doing what he’s really good at,” says John. “Guy’s a better surgeon than Max by a long shot. Not sure he’d tell her that – but he’d certainly tell other people!”

Later, Max offers Guy a job as neurosurgeon on AAU and he readily accepts. But when Ric finds out Guy’s back on board, he’s not amused…

“Guy and Ric respect each other as far as their work goes, but Ric is a much nicer person than him,” says John. “Both Guy and Ric see themselves as the Alpha males of this hospital, which inevitably causes friction.”

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.