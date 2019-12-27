Holby City star Rosie Marcel on Jac Naylor’s shocking life and death RETURN!

Just out of hospital and still feeling vulnerable, Jac Naylor's forced to help a friend in peril, as Rosie Marcel reveals...

Holby City legend Jac Naylor has had the toughest time recently, spending the past few weeks in a psychiatric unit, after suffering a major nervous breakdown. And as she’s discharged to return to life on the outside, in an upcoming episode, she immediately ends up having to save a life.

Jac’s due to be sent home from the psychiatric unit, when colleague Kian Madani turns up unannounced. As Kian (Ramin Karimloo) reveals he’s going to see ‘Vanessa’ and Jac then learns from their colleague Nicky that she’s his wife who died in an accident on the Black Mountains of Wales, Jac worriedly heads off after him, fearing he’s contemplating taking his own life.

Jac soon spots Kian on the mountain with a backpacker called Ricus, who’s had a severe asthma attack. But as he tries to help Ricus, Kian falls off a cliff-edge and seriously injures his leg. Armed with only a small First Aid kit, surgeon Jac tries to treat Kian but he’s bleeding out.

Meanwhile, it’s Jac’s daughter Emma’s birthday and close pal Fletch is trying to pursuade her ex Jonny to let Jac see her that day. Emma’s the only thing that’s kept Jac going while she was sectioned, so she doesn’t want to miss the reunion.

Will Jac be able to get Kian the help he needs AND get back to Holby in time to finally reunite with Emma? And how will Jac cope with life on the outside after hitting rock bottom?

“I don’t think we could just say Jac’s back and she’s fine,” says Rosie Marcel, who plays her. “We’re finding a way through for Jac but it’s gonna take a while.”

Holby City is on next Tuesday, 31 December, at 8.05pm.

