Holby City new star Sian Reese-Williams teases love twists for Jodie

Sacha's world is thrown into chaos when a new face turns up on Keller Ward, as Holby City newcomer Sian Reese-Williams reveals...

As Holby City returned to our screens this week, fans watched as the normally fun-loving consultant Sacha Levy had become a shadow of his former self as he battled with grief following the tragic death of his fiancée Essie di Lucca just as they were about to get married.

Throughout the episode, Sacha – played by Bob Barrett – had been lashing out at everyone on the hospital’s Keller ward, including hypochondriac patient Jodie Rodgers. However, when Sacha’s behaviour had inadvertently made Jodie homeless, he felt he had a duty to help, so he invited her to stay at his place, where one thing soon led to another…

Jodie is played by none other than actress Sian Reese-Williams, best known for portraying Genesis Walker in Emmerdale from 2008 until 2013, when the character was tragically killed off after discovering evil Cameron Murray’s secret.

On landing her new role in Holby, Sian told whatsontv.co.uk: “It was very much out of the blue, I wasn’t expecting it at all, especially with how things are right now. It was the biggest surprise I’ve had in years! The people at Holby have been great, especially Bob, who’s absolutely wonderful to work with. I’ve loved it!”

Wanting to keep a lid on their night together in Tuesday’s next episode, Sacha’s stunned when Jodie turns up as Keller ward’s new tea lady! Sacha’s pals Jac, Dom and Donna are concerned when Jodie reveals they’ve been living together – they can’t believe he’d move on so soon after Essie’s death!

Jodie’s prescence on the ward makes Sacha feel extremely awkward. But will he appreciate having her around? Whatever happens, it looks like Jodie could be at Holby for a while…

“Well, I started filming in July and I am still there. That’s all I’m going to say,” teases Sian.

So what do we need to know about Jodie?

“Jodie desperately craves loves and it doesn’t bother her whether it’s genuinely reciprocated, she just needs to find it,” says Sian. “She is trying to show love and get love from absolutely the wrong person and Sacha’s allowed it to happen because he’s grieving. Jodie’s pretty mysterious to begin with – but we soon come to discover she’s quite a colourful character.”

Holby City continues next Tuesday at 7.50pm on BBC1.