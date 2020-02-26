Holby City star Charlie Condou reveals that he’s left the series

A Holby City star is on his way out!

Holby City star Charlie Condou has revealed that he has left the medical drama – which continues tonight with more Essie drama.

The ex Coronation Street actor, who plays hospital consultant Ben Sherwood, has been in the show for less than half a year but is already heading out.

Speaking on ITV morning show Lorraine, the actor, who started his role in Holby City on 19th September, revealed that his time on the show was only supposed to be “a little stint”.

Speaking about his role on the drama, Charlie said, “the door was very much left open,” adding, “I’ve had conversations with them, you never know, watch this space.”

The actor had already confirmed that he was unsure about how long he would spend acting on the show, saying last year, “I am not sure what will happen long-term or if they’ve got any plans to bring me back at some point”.

Charlie did say that he had really enjoyed his time acting on the show, adding, “It’s been fantastic. I’ve genuinely loved it and it’s been one of the happiest places I’ve worked. It’s been great”.

The actor used to be part of the Coronation Street cast, joining the ITV soap back in 2007.

He played Marcus Dent, but ended up leaving the soap just a year later in 2008.

Speaking to Lorraine on her show about the difference in the two roles, Charlie revealed that it was the filming locations that made a difference to his choice in role.

“I loved my time at Coronation Street but being in Manchester was really difficult because my family were in London and I wasn’t getting to see them,” Charlie told the talk show host.

“Holby’s perfect because I can drop my kids off at school and be at Holby in 15 minutes.”

Who knows – we might see Charlie back on screen some time in the future!