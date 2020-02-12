Holby City star Guy Henry on how Hanssen’s return will ‘cause conflict!’

With Holby City hospital in crisis, has Henrik Hanssen's return come at just the right time? Actor Guy Henry tells us more...

Let’s face it, Holby City has not been the same without the mysterious Henrik Hanssen looming around the corridors of TV’s favourite hospital.

Hanssen (Guy Henry) took a leave of absence last year to return to his native Sweden with grandson Oskar. But with Holby currently in crisis under acting CEO Max McGerry, everyone – including us! – is pleased to see him when he returns next week.

Respected surgeon Hanssen has heard the hospital is massively understaffed, and assures Max (Jo Martin) he’s not there to step on her toes, just to help out in a surgical capacity.

Fellow surgeon Sacha Levy wastes no time filling Hanssen in on the staff cuts and ‘backdoor privatisation’ under Max’s reign. Hanssen surprisingly jumps to Max’s defence, though, saying she’ll have her reasons for the decisions she’s made.

Meanwhile, Dominic’s adoptive mum Carole (Julia Deakin) has been admitted for bowel surgery. It’s a routine op but Carole’s extremely nervous. So she’s reassured when she learns her old friend – and one-time dance partner – Hanssen will be her surgeon.

Carole’s most concerned about needing a colostomy bag, and begs Hanssen to do what he can to avoid it. Hanssen feels the pressure in theatre and when Carole develops a bleed he’s uncharacteristically forced to call for back-up.

Carole’s grateful to Hanssen for going the extra mile for her and it seems Max, too, is pleased with Hanssen’s contribution that day. Hanssen insists he’s there purely to help as a surgeon until she’s ready to hand back the reigns as CEO. But is he really on Max’s side as much as she thinks?

“Hanssen’s throwing himself back into the people at Holby he can invest in and support,” says Guy Henry, who reprises the role. “He’s so used to getting his own way, so when someone comes in and challenges him, there’s bound to be conflict.”

With Hanssen back on the scene, does Max need to watch out?