Holby City star Rosie Marcel posts GRUESOME snap to support this cause

Yikes, that looks a nasty wound!

Holby City star Rosie Marcel has posted a bloody shot of her acting as Jac Naylor to support the campaign to Save the Arts.

The 43-year-old actress was one of many stars to put up shots of themselves doing their job in the industry in a bid to get the government to support the arts through the covid crisis.

The campaign appears to have been a success as the government has now pledged a £1.57bn support package to help places like theatres and galleries.

And the Holby City star certainly picked out a dramatic picture to support the campaign! It appears to show Jac Naylor with a huge wound in her back and blood pouring out! That certainly is a lot of blood!!

Rosie wrote on Instagram: “To all professionals in the film, television and arts world. Join the challenge to post a photo of you doing your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy the text and post a pic. #savethearts #savetheartsuk.”

Other famous names to have supported the campaign include The Man in a High Castle actor Rufus Sewell, Torchwood’s John Barrowman, former Casualty star Paterson Joseph and Coronation Street legend Kevin Kennedy. It’s hoped the cash from the government can stop theatres closing, as they face a financial crisis after having to shut their doors.

Jac to the rescue in Holby City?

Meanwhile, Jac Naylor is at the centre of the drama in Tuesday’s episode of Holby City. Young Nicky has been very stressed about her “second mum” Brenda.

Brenda survived open-heart surgery, but things taken another bleak turn this week. Nicky arrives at work to find Brenda being resuscitated by Jac after suffering a cardiac arrest, will she survive?

Also this week, with Sacha’s support, Essie agrees to explore a new cancer treatment.

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.