Holby City star Rosie Marcel posts sweet snap with Kaye Wragg following Essie’s tragic death

'Overwhelmed by the loss of our amazing cast member of so many years… but Kaye… you are not forgotten,' pens Holby City actress Rosie

Holby City star Rosie Marcel has posted a lovely photograph of herself with co-star Kaye Wragg, who played tragic Essie Di Luca on the BBC1 soap.

Fans were in bits following Tuesday’s episode when Essie died in heartbreaking scenes on her wedding day to Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett).

The pair had hoped to tie the knot, but viewers were in floods as their fairytale moment wasn’t meant to be as Essie died while Sacha waited at the altar for his bride. Poor Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) had the horrendous job of telling Sacha that Essie had died.

Now, Rosie Marcel, who plays Jac Naylor, has posted a snap of a smiling Kaye Wragg, who put in a wonderful performance as Essie.

Praising her cast mates for their performances in Tuesday’s hugely emotional Holby City, Rosie wrote: “Soo proud of the amazing episode of Holby tonight. Amazing performances from everyone but most of all Bob, Alex and my dear pal @kwragg.

“Beautiful directing by @traceyrooney1 who we are so lucky to have on our team.

“Overwhelmed by the loss of our amazing cast member of so many years… but Kaye… you are not forgotten. We love you. We miss you.”

Sadly for Holly City fans they will have to wait until the autumn to see how the plot develops next as the show is off air until then. Viewers will be keen to see how Sacha copes after losing his wife in such horrible circumstances.

Meanwhile, in a big cliffhanger in Tuesday’s epiosde Ric Griffin found himself in big danger as his nemesis Guy Self performed life-threatening brain surgery on him.

But while it looked like Ric would be fine, his fate was then thrown into question when he failed to wake from his anaesthetic.

Will Ric recover?

Holby City will be back on BBC1 this autumn.