Rosie's thrilled to be filming again

Holby City star Rosie Marcel has expressed her delight about returning to filming as Jac Naylor.

The hugely popular actress shared a picture of her costume as shooting resumed on Holby City after the show was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus.

“Oh it’s good to be back!!,” she declared on Instagram. “I’m so sick of being nice to everyone. Thank god for the ice queen!”

Fans are also clearly thrilled to see Rosie is back filming as Jac, with over 8,000 people so far liking the post.

Back with a special Holby City episode…

It was recently revealed that the cast had started shooting Holly City again. They are beginning by shooting a special episode, which will no doubt have Jac involved in a big way.

The special episode will see Holby City hospital gripped by the coronavirus pandemic. CEO Max (Jo Martin) will be seen battling to keep the hospital going as coronavirus sweeps through the wards. But Max also has another fight on her hands with Ric (Hugh Quarshie), who’s lost all faith in her.

Rosie and her co-stars are abiding by comprehensive production protocols to ensure the series is made in a safe way.

Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios, says: “It’s with great pleasure that we open the doors at Elstree to welcome back the exceptional cast and crew of Holby City. We have some gripping stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably changed since the start of the pandemic – and how our heroes battle against the odds, come what may.”

It’s also been revealed that the episodes being shot now will be a bit shorter at 40 minutes.

Holby continues on BBC1 tonight at 8pm.