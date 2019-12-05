It's a small world in Holby/Casualty land!

Holby City star Rosie Marcel has shared a great snap of herself getting a “lovely surprise” visit from Casualty favourite Jason Durr!

It’s been a big week for Rosie as Jack Naylor’s devastating mental breakdown was screened in Tuesday’s night Holby City.

So, no doubt she appreciated Casualty’s Jason, who plays David Hide, popping up over to give his support.

We should also mention that Holby City regular Alex Walkinshaw, aka Fletch, is also in the sweet snap.

The 42-year-old star wrote: “A lovely surprise visit from the lovely Jason Durr. Love to work with this guy… Alex isn’t so bad either.”

Fletch played a key role in supporting Jac in Tuesday’s episode and Rosie recently told us about filming those dramatic scenes.

“I love Alex, he’s brilliant. I’ve known Alex for a very, very long time, he’s a dear friend and he was extremely supportive. Alex is very good at protecting people and he knows me very well.”

Rosie added: “He could tell when I needed to be left alone, so he kept people away from me and he would often find me at a spot where I could go and keep my head down and keep quiet and stay within myself, so that I knew that I could do the scene. Alex took an absolute pounding from me. As I say, luckily, we only shot that scene once…”

Fans flooded Rosie’s Instagram account praising her acting as Jac’s world fell apart. “I was in absolute bits at the end… brilliant acting Rosie!,” wrote one viewer, while another said: “Just watched last night’s episode and I was in absolute tears. I don’t think there are even words to express how incredible your performance was!!!”

Another wrote: “Just caught up with Tuesdays episode – oh my goodness! What an amazing performance!! You were super, so heart wrenching. Bravo!”

Holby City continues on BBC1 on Tuesdays.