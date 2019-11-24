Holby City star Rosie Marcel shares wonderful snap of herself as a child actor

Holby City star Rosie Marcel has sent fans of the show into a frenzy by sharing a great picture of herself during her child acting days in legendary series Press Gang.

The 42-year-old actor is now of course best known to audiences as stern Jac Naylor in Holby City, but she actually started her acting career very young in life.

And one of her earliest roles was as Sophie in the children’s show Press Gang, which ran for five series between 1989 and 1993.

Rosie, who seems to have very fond memories of her child acting days, wrote on Instagram: “Another dodgy one. Press gang. What a brilliant show that was. Loved every minute of it. Especially filming @pinewoodstudios and meeting Dexter Fletcher and Eric Stoltz there when he was filming Memphis Belle. Such a lucky girl.”

The post has had other 2,000 likes and numerous warm comments from fans, including: “This is how I remember you” and “I loved Press Gang”.

An extraordinary number of future stars appeared in Press Gang, including Julia Sawalha and future EastEnders actors Lucy Benjamin and Jake Wood.

Rosie, who’s played Jac in Holby City since 2005, also recently posted a picture of herself in ITV’s Castle of Adventure. Rosie was just 12 when she played Dinah in the series which was based on the classic Enid Blyton story.

“No one believes me when I say I’ve been acting for 39 years. Here’s me at 12 playing Dinah in castle of adventure. What fun we had,” she wrote.

Earlier on in her career Rosie also enjoyed parts in famous BBC cop show Bergerac and Growing Pains.

Meanwhile, in Tuesday’s Holby City, Rosie’s alter ego Jac will be seen blowing up at Kian when he crosses the line. It will also follow Dom, Lofty and Helen as emotions run high following the tragic death of baby William.

Holby City continues on BBC1 at 8pm on Tuesday.