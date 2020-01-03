Holby City star Rosie Marcel wants more Casualty crossovers as she shares this sweet snap

'More please!!,' says Rosie

Holby City star Rosie Marcel has posted a message saying she’d like more crossovers with the “fabulous” Casualty team.

The 42-year-old star, who plays Jac Naylor, took to Instagram to share a delightful snap of herself with Paul Bradley (Elliot Hope) and Darcey Burke, who plays her daughter Emma on the show.

Within the message celebrating the last year on Holby City, Rosie referenced the “return of old friends” including Camilla Arfwedson, who reprised her role as Zosia March, and Patsy Kensit, who made a comeback as Faye Morton after nine years away.

And she also talked about crossovers with the fabulous Casualty team, writing “more please!!”.

Rosie also thanked Holby City fans for helping her win an Inside Soap magazine award and she mentioned the tough task of taking on Jac’s recent mental health storyline.

Rosie described Jac’s mental health breakdown as “one of the hardest storylines of my life”.

And somewhat cryptically she added: “What was your @bbcholbycity highlight of 2019 and which of you eagle eyed lot can spot the behind the scenes memory that isn’t going to hit your screens till the New Year? Let me know if you spy it in the comments!”

Talking about Jac’s recovery after her mental breakdown, Rosie recently told us: “Honestly, I think it’s gonna take a while and I’m happy with that, I really don’t think it should suddenly be: ‘Oh, Jac’s back and she’s fine’. And I made it very clear when we were doing this storyline that I didn’t want that to happen.

“So we’re finding a way through for Jac. But I know, having been unwell myself, it’s always there. You’re always in fear of it happening again or raising its ugly head and you have to do a lot to keep yourself mentally healthy. For Jac, I don’t know how long someone can carry on before they need to change their lives very drastically.”

Holby City continues on BBC1.