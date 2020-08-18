Holby City unfortunately isn't on in its usual Tuesday night slot

Holby City isn’t on this evening as usual because the BBC1 drama stopped filming temporarily due to the coronavirus.

The good news is that the hit show is filming again, so Holby City fans hopefully won’t have too long to wait to find out what happens next. Casualty has a final episode going out this Saturday, before that show too also takes a break. While Doctors fans are also waiting to find out exactly when that soap will be back on our screens.

Poor Holby fans will be aching to know what happens next after Essie Di Luca tragically died on her wedding day to Sacha Levy.

Fans were hoping for one last moment of joy in Essie’s life, but in a tragic twist she died shortly before getting the chance to officially tie the knot. It left fans in tears and the big question now is how will Sacha cope without Essie?

When will Holby City be back on air in 2020?

The BBC is yet to officially announce when Holby City will return. Unfortunately the soap has run out of episodes that were filmed before lockdown. But with filming at least up and running again it hopefully won’t be too long.

Here’s tonight’s BBC1 schedule (see our TV guide for full listings).

7pm The One Show

7.30pm EastEnders: Pat & Frank’s Affair

8.30pm Babs

10pm BBC News At Ten

We will let you know as soon as we find out when Holby City will be back on our screens.