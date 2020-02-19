Holby City: Sacha and Essie to REUNITE in shock love twist?

There's two helpings of Holby City next week - and Essie finds herself torn between ex-lover Sacha Levy and new beau Ben Sherwood. Who will she choose?

Holby City fans are in for a treat next week as there are TWO episodes of the medical drama to enjoy. And, in both episodes, the spotlight shines on nurse Essie Harrison’s tangled love life.

While things may not have worked out romantically for nurse Essie (Kaye Wragg) and consultant Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett), they’ve always remained the best of friends.

As Essie has dealt with the emotional turmoil of wanting to become a mother, and Sacha has battled depression, they’ve been there for each other every step of the way and it’s always looked like Sacha has held a torch for his very own Florence Nightingale.

“Essie is the love of Sacha’s life and his soulmate,” says Bob Barrett, who plays Sacha. “Because he always sees her around Holby, Sacha always thought that at least he could be with her even just as a friend. He has tried to tell her how he feels before but always stops himself.”

At Christmas, however, Essie took a shine to new registrar Ben Sherwood (former Coronation Street actor Charlie Condou) and the pair has been inseparable ever since.

In next week’s first episode, on Tuesday night, Ben’s all loved up with Essie following their recent trip to Rome. Last week, however, Ben planted a kiss on Dom – and Ben doesn’t want Essie to know.

It seems Essie’s keeping secrets of her own, though, when she confides in best friend Dom that she’s feeling torn between Ben and her ex Sacha. So she’s stunned when Ben gets down on one knee and proposes!

When Sacha sees the pair cuddling, he fears he’s lost the love of his life forever. But Essie shocks Sacha by revealing she’s let Ben go – because she loves HIM! Will they get back together?

On Wednesday night, feeling scorned after having his marriage proposal rejected by Essie, Ben fills Dom in on Essie’s secret. How will her long-time friend react to the news? And will it be anything to compare to how Essie will feel if she finds out about THAT kiss?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.