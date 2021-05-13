Holby City’s Alex Walkinshaw: ‘Fletch ALWAYS thinks he’s in with a shot!’

As Holby City's Fletch grows closer to new director of funding Jeni Sinclair, it looks like a new romance could be on the cards, as Alex Walkinshaw reveals…

Moments of high drama tend to throw people together. And that’s certainly what happens in the next Holby City when a major incident at the hospital sees director of nursing Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher working more closely with new director of funding Jeni Sinclair.

Could this spell a new romance? Holby City star Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch, reveals more…

How did Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher feel about becoming Holby CEO recently?

“Fletch took the job reluctantly and only because no one else wanted to do it, so he became CEO by default really. It was a massive step up from being director of nursing to CEO and it was just too big a job for Fletch. It has to be a Holby record for CEOs – but at least I can say I’ve done it!”

What does Fletch make of Holby’s new director of funding, Jeni Sinclair (Debra Stephenson)? And how do they bond this week?

“Fletch warmed to Jeni straight away as a person. She’s an attractive woman, very friendly and he finds her easy to talk to. This week, there’s a major incident at the hospital, and Jeni doesn’t mind rolling up her sleeves and getting her hands dirty to help; that’s always gonna go down well with someone like Fletch.”

Do Fletch and Jeni have much in common?

“Jeni reveals she has a teenage niece she cares about and, of course, Fletch has a teenage daughter, Evie, so they have that in common. Fletch and Jeni both enjoy a bit of flirty banter. Does Fletch think he’s in with a shot? Fletch ALWAYS thinks he’s in with a shot!”

How does Fletch feel about Evie going for a job in Holby coffee shop, Pulses, this week?

“Fletch is happy for Evie to get a job in Pulses. It’s showing her independence and her maturity. Evie’s always been mature; since their mother died, she’s fulfilled a lot of the motherly roles for her younger siblings and Fletch has somewhat relied on her for companionship at home. Fletch is aware Evie’s not a kid any more but, when Andrei shows up, he’s reminded she’s still his little girl…”

What does Fletch make of Andrei?

“When Fletch spots Evie wearing Andrei’s hoodie, his paternal instinct kicks in and he’s wondering: ‘Who is this boy?!’ Evie reassures Fletch that Andrei was just helping her out with her interview for Pulses. But Fletch is very suspicious of that. Because Andrei’s a boy and Evie’s a girl… and he’s her dad!”

What can you tell us about how the story develops?

“Fletch becomes very protective of Evie. He doesn’t know anything about Andrei… and what he does know, he doesn’t like. But, as we know, Darwin surgeon Kian has an affinity with Andrei and is a lot more trusting of him and the relationship that blossoms between him and Evie. Because Fletch and Kian have always got on so well, Fletch takes Kian at his word. But, as we go further into the story, things happen which lead to huge rows, confrontation, blame and guilt. It’s not going to be an easy journey for any of them.”

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.