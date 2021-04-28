Holby City’s Alex Walkinshaw on Fletch’s day from hell!

With a lot on his plate, Holby City favourite Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher wonders whether he’s cut out to be CEO, as Alex Walkinshaw reveals…

When Max McGerry was arrested, Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher stepped in as acting CEO of Holby City hospital. But, in the next episode, the demands of being the boss test him to the limit.

Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) is already on the warpath after catching Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) and Ange Godard (Dawn Steele) operating after-hours on Dominic Copeland (David Ames). He knows they’re keeping secrets about the details of the surgery and he doesn’t appreciate being lied to by people he has always cared about. Will he get to the bottom of what’s gone on?

On top of that, Fletch has a meeting with formidable nurse Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs), who’s threatening to protest if the nurses don’t get a pay rise. As former director of nursing, Fletch would love to make sure the hospital’s devoted nurses were paid properly for all the overtime they do.

But after talking to new director of funding, Jeni Sinclair (Debra Stephenson), Fletch knows there just isn’t the money in the budget. His hands are tied.

Later, Fletch’s already bad day gets a whole lot worse, when he learns that Sahira Shah’s father Reyhan – who Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) alleged abused him as a child – has died on Darwin. Medics Kian Madani (Ramin Karimloo) and Chloe Godard (Amy Lennox) have reason to believe his death is suspicious.

As Fletch is forced to order a post-mortem, Hanssen asks him if he can see the Coroner’s report but only boss Fletch is allowed to look at it…

“Hanssen’s a very odd chap but he gave Fletch a huge opportunity years ago to be director of nursing, so Fletch will always have a lot of respect for him,” says Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch.

With the awful day Fletch has had and now this, when Hanssen says he’s changed his mind about returning as CEO, will Fletch gladly step aside?

Holby City continues on Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.