Holby City’s Nic Jackman: ‘Cam’s KILLED more patients than he’s saved!’

Could this be the beginning of the end for Holby’s murdering medic Cameron Dunn? Quite possibly, as Nic Jackman reveals…

Having pointed the finger at Cameron over the death of her patient Bobby Edwards and telling Ange Godard all about her suspicions, Holby City’s Chloe is worried about her mum this week – and Cameron’s determined to throw her off the scent.

And she’s right to be concerned, as last Tuesday’s episode of the BBC1 medical drama saw cunning Cameron – having become aware Ange was onto him – drug and kidnap her. In the next episode we find a dazed and confused Ange tied to a chair in the basement, her tormentor standing over her, considering his next move…

Meanwhile, a suspended Chloe has returned to the hospital worried that her mum didn’t come home the previous night. So she seriously panics when she finds Ange’s car still in the car park and her belongings still in her office – yet Ange is nowhere to be found…

Back on AAU, Cameron’s due to perform a very complex surgery, but it’s a procedure that a senior medic like Ange should be around for. Cameron begs Holby boss Max McGerry to let him start the operation in her absence. He knows there’s rumours going around the hospital about his capabilities as a medic and he’s keen to prove himself…

“It’s hard to find one redeeming quality in Cameron at the moment; he’s not even a good doctor,” says Nic Jackman, who plays him. “He’s probably killed more patients than he’s saved!”

As they talk, though, Chloe bursts in, adamant that Cameron saw Ange last and demands to know where she is! Chloe’s outburst falls on deaf ears but, not to be beaten, Chloe enlists the help of AAU nurse – and Max’s son – Louis to dig for dirt on Cameron.

Eager Louis is only too happy to help and it’s not long before he makes a breakthrough. Unfortunately, there’s a dramatic turn of events, which means he doesn’t end up getting the information to Chloe. Has Cameron got away with something else?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.