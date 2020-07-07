Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield confirm break from This Morning

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will step in

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced some big news today.

During Tuesday’s episode of This Morning, the iconic presenting duo revealed that they are getting ready to take a long break from their morning telly hosting duties.

Silver fox Phillip made the revelation during the daily game of Spin to Win, when he made a kindhearted gesture for the contestant.

Mary, the caller who made it through for a chance to win some cash, told Holly and Phil that she spent the weekend seeing her daughter for the first time in a long while.

“After 112 days I went to see my daughter last Friday who had been isolating for two weeks because she was due to have surgery.”

The heartwarming story clearly touched Phillip, who did something very kind but rather cheeky.

Although Mary had already won £500 on the prize wheel, Phillip gave it another push, landing her £1000 instead.

Naughtily justifying his actions, Phillip confessed that this week is his and Holly’s last week on the show before their summer break.

Next week, the twosome will be replaced by their Friday stand-ins, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Phillip laughed, when he bent the rules of Spin to Win to get Mary a whopping cash prize. “We’re off for the summer on Friday so they can’t sack me!”

This comes after Holly was replaced on the show by Davina McCall for a very special reason.

The former Big Brother host and fitness fanatic stepped into Holly’s shoes for the day while the glam mum-of-three took her kids back to school for the first time since lockdown began.

When she returned to the programme the next day, Holly praised her children’s school for getting them back to education smoothly and admitted she found it emotional.

“It was really good, the school were brilliant and it was all really organised, I worried about it naturally, as a parent you worry about these things,” she said.

“Very organised, the kids were just so excited to see each other, I got a little bit emotional.”