The star revealed how she (pretty impressively) blow-dries her own hair

Holly Willoughby has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her life in the time of coronavirus.

With permission from the government, the This Morning presenter has been working throughout the coronavirus-imposed UK lockdown alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield.

The popular duo have graced our TV screens most weekday mornings throughout the nearly four-month lockdown, bringing us all the news we need to know alongside tips and advice on how to get through the difficult time.

Between bringing on medical experts to give us all the best advice, interviewing baristas to help us recreate our favourite coffee-shop orders at home and speaking to the nation (and even the Duchess of Cambridge) about everyone’s own diverse personal lockdown experiences, the pair have been essential for viewers.

But now Holly Willloughby has given fans an insight into the behind-the-scenes changes that the coronavirus has led to for her.

With only a limited number of essential workers being able to work in the ITV studios during the lockdown, it has meant that our favourite daytime TV presenters including Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid, GMB with Lorraine’s Lorraine Kelly and of course This Morning’s Holly Willoughby have had to live without their hair and makeup professionals.

So this morning Holly shared a candid video with her nearly seven million followers, showing exactly how she gets ready for every show.

Sharing a timelapse video, the star revealed how she (pretty impressively) blow-dries her own hair before going on to apply her makeup for the show.

However, after she and co-host Phillip Schofield revealed that they will taking a long summer break from next week, it looks like today may be the last time for a while that Holly will have to do her tiring lockdown pre-show ritual.

With the duo set to be away for the rest of the summer, Holly seems to be hoping that by the time they return she will be able to be reunited with her beauty team, as she captioned her photo, “109 days of lockdown… missing my @patsyoneillmakeup and @cilerpeksah_hairstylist ❤️

“Here’s hoping this is the final time I do this … 💄 💅🏻💁🏼♀️”.

Fingers crossed Holly!