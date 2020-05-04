Fans are convinced Michelle Keegan could be stepping into Holly's shoes...

Holly Willoughby left Celebrity Juice fans gutted this weekend when it was revealed that she has quit the comedy panel show after 12 years.

The This Morning host, who has acted as a team captain on the hilarious ITV2 programme for over a decade, took to social media to confirm the sad news.

Holly told fans: “I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone. Thank you to you all for watching…

“We’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support.”

Explaining that she will be leaving her spot to be filled by a new star, Holly added: “All good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever…

“It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person… whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedy’s finest… @keithlemon.”

Of course, fans have been wondering who will be Holly’s replacement and some reckon they’ve guessed it.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have placed odds of 4/1 on former Coronation Street star and Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan joining the Celebrity Juice ranks.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told Mirror Online, “Michelle Keegan’s no stranger to Celebrity Juice and she could soon become a permanent fixture if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

It’s also thought that Holly’s best pal and former team captain Fearne Cotton could make a return, while some fans reckon Gogglebox funny girl Scarlett Moffatt could be being lined up for the job.

Stars such as Spice Girl Emma Bunton, self-confessed diva Gemma Collins, loveable telly star Rylan Clark-Neal, This Morning host Eamonn Holmes and model Kelly Brook are also thought to be in the running for Holly’s job.