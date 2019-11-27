Holly Willoughby BBC1 special CONFIRMED for this Christmas

Holly and Bradley Walsh to host a Christmas cracker

Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh will take centre stage in BBC1’s Christmas schedule as they team up to front a new family entertainment show, it’s been confirmed.

Holly and Bradley are familiar faces on ITV, with This Morning and The Chase respectively, but now they’re hopping over to BBC1 for their new show, Take Off, which sounds a bit like classic Cilla Black show Surprise Surprise.

Take Off With Bradley and Holly sees the dynamic duo give lucky studio audience members the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to Lapland.

The BBC teased the special, saying: “The show will be jam packed with games, incredible surprises, celebrity guests and much more leading up to a spectacular end of show finale.”

Holly Willoughby, 38, previously said: “This Christmas Brad and I are going to be on the telly, on a Saturday night, surprising the nation with Christmas gifts of all shapes and sizes. And I couldn’t be happier! Christmas is without doubt my favourite time of year. Happy Christmas everyone!”.

Bradley, 59, added: “Holly and I are going to help people have a wonderful Christmas this year… and we’re going to have a right laugh whilst we do it! I can’t wait to cheer up the nation with Holly at my side. Bring. It. On”.

Kate Phillips Controller, Entertainment Commissioning, BBC, said: “We’re thrilled to have Holly and Bradley fronting Take Off for BBC1. This one off special will see audience members compete for the trip of a lifetime, under the watchful eye of our fantastic, funny hosts”.

Take Off With Bradley and Holly was confirmed for this Christmas as the BBC revealed a host of top shows for the festive season including a Call the Midwife special, a new take on A Christmas Carol and the first Gavin & Stacey for nearly a decade. Bradley will also be seen in the new series of Doctor Who, which is expected to start early in the New Year.

It’s not yet been revealed exactly when Take Off With Bradley and Holly will air over Christmas.

Main Holly Willoughby picture: Barcroft Media via Getty Images