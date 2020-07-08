Holly wowed fans with a spotty summer dress, today...

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has wowed her social media followers with another amazing outfit on today’s show.

Holly is famous for her great sense of style, with items she wears often selling out in record time online.

Here is all you need to know about Holly’s outfit from today…

Where is Holly Willoughby’s dress from?

The weather might be gloomy outside, but Holly Willoughby didn’t let that put her off when she was choosing her dress for the day.

Holly went for a girly look today, opting for this mini dress from Whistles.

And there is good news for anyone who would like to get their hands on Holly’s dress, because it is currently in the sale for £79.

The dress falls just above the knee, and is perfect for sunnier weather as it has short sleeves and a round neckline.

Holly is known for her love of a heel, and today she teamed her sundress with her beloved Gianvito Rossi 85 suede pumps.

As always her followers on social media were big fans of her look, with everyone commenting on how nice she looked.

One fan commented: “You always look amazing.”

Another viewer told the This Morning star: “Another gorgeous dress, Holly, you look so beautiful and elegant.”

Someone else added: “That’s a lovely dress! I love the shape and it is really flattering.”

How can I buy Holly Willoughby’s dress?

The dress was originally £139 on the Whistles website, but you can buy it in the sale from whistles.com.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

When it comes to choosing what to wear, Holly has the help of celebrity stylist Angie Smith.

Angie also dresses the likes of Rochelle Humes, Christine Lampard, and Laura Whitmore.

The stylist has been helping Holly with her outfit choices for over three years now, and the pair are often trying out new looks that see Holly at the top of many ‘best dressed’ lists.

This Morning airs every weekday on from 10am – 12.30pm on ITV