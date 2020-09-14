Holly Willoughby has wowed fans with her outfit once again...

The queen of television, Holly Willoughby, celebrates 11 years of presenting This Morning today, and she made sure she had an extra special outfit for the occasion.

Holly has now spent more than a decade presenting the daytime TV show alongside TV husband Phillip Schofield and the pair are more inseparable than ever.

But fans weren’t just talking about how much they love seeing Holly Willoughby on their screens during the week.

Eleven years of Holly

Viewers were also talking, as usual, about her perfectly chosen dress.

Holly shares her daily outfit choices with her fans on Instagram, delighting them by revealing where she has got her dress from that day.

Often the item will sell out online, making Holly one of the most iconic dressers on television.

Today the presenter wore something a little different to her usual style, possibly to celebrate her special This Morning milestone.

Today’s outfit

Holly wore a mini-length cream printed dress from Anthropologie and shared her usual daily snap on social media.

She wrote: “Morning Monday… how are you? Sun is shining today… see you at 10am on @thismorning @itv. Dress by@anthropologieeu”

Fans were quick to tell Holly how lovely she looked in her new dress, remarking that it is a change in the usual style she wears.

One fan commented: “It’s been 11 years today since you started This Morning! You look incredible.”

Another added: “You look gorgeous! And happy 11 years on This Morning!”

Another fan messaged: “Congrats for 11 years on This Morning and love your dress today.”

Other fans commented on the fact Holly’s dress was a little different to usual…

One fans said: “Style change today! Stunning.”

Another messaged: “Very conservative (for you) but nice.”