Holly Willoughby leaves ITV’s Celebrity Juice after 12 years

It's the end of an era for Holly...

Holly Willoughby has confirmed she’s leaving Celebrity Juice after 12 years.

Taking to Instagram, Holly wrote a lengthy post reflecting on the show.

Alongside her caption, she shared photos from across the years featuring co-stars Keith Lemon and Fearne Cotton.

Holly described the experience as “fantastic chaos”, going on to thank everyone involved in making the series.

She wrote, “I can’t quite believe what we’ve done and how quick that time has gone. Thank you to you all for watching..we’ve always had the loudest and best audiences.

“Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support…Over the years the production team has changed, however to anyone lucky enough to have worked on the show, they will know that we really do have the best time, it’s never felt like work and always been to me like a night out…”

It’s not yet known who will be replacing Holly on the series, as she hands over her team captain title.

But she added that they’d be a “lucky lucky person” and they’d get to work “one of the best jobs in telly”.

Holly ended her post with a heartfelt tribute to co-star Keith Lemon, also known as Leigh Francis.

The comedian has been part of Celebrity Juice since it aired in 2008, welcoming Holly Willoughby as one of the team captains.

Holly wrote, “I remember starting this journey with you and saying ‘I think this might work’… my goodness me it did… three friends, you me and @fearnecotton … and that is what is at the heart of it.. friendship… I love the bones of you Lemon!”

She added that she’d be back as a guest, so Celebrity Juice fans definitely haven’t seen the last of Holly Willoughby!