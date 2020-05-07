Did you spot this too?

Today’s episode of ITV chat show This Morning was a very special one.

Hosting duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield conducted one of the most special interviews in This Morning history, when the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, joined them via video link.

The royal mother-of-three made the rare TV appearance in order to talk all about her brand new collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery.

The Duchess’ is urging amateur photographers across the nation to share images they feel incapsulate the spirit of the coronavirus lockdown as part of the Hold Still initiative.

As the famous presenting pair chatted away to future Queen consort, viewers couldn’t help but notice that Holly had seemingly paid a sweet tribute to the royal guest with her outfit of choice.

For today’s instalment of This Morning, Holly opted for a gorgeous floral frock by one of Kate’s favourite British designers, L.K. Bennett.

The bold pink piece with yellow, orange and green print detailing channels a sweet vintage vibe and, in brilliant news, it’s half price online right now.

Duchess Catherine is often spotted sporting the classically chic fashion label and Holly’s nod to her fashion sense didn’t go unnoticed by royal fans.

‘I love that you are wearing LK Bennett when you have the beautiful duchess on today,’ one typed on Twitter.

‘Perfect touch,’ agreed another.

Admitting to how she’s finding lockdown life with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Duchess Catherine told Holly and Phil, “It’s extraordinary. I’m sure you’re experiencing the same yourselves and your families and things. We’re stuck into homeschooling again. They’re unprecedented times really. But no we’re fine, thank you for asking.

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!”