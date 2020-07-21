Hollyoaks give a taste of the exciting drama set to explode this autumn as the soap releases it's new 2020 trailer....

Hollyoaks might be taking a break for the summer, but we’re already looking forward to September when the soap will be back with brand new episodes and a bucket load of explosive drama.

The soap has released an exciting new trailer giving fans a taste of exactly what is in store this autumn.

Here we can reveal the biggest storylines coming our way!

SCOTT AND MITCHELL’S DRAMATIC WEDDING DAY!

As Scott and Mitchell head down the aisle for their wedding day will they get their happy-ever-after ending?

It’s not looking good when Mercedes is on hand to officiate the ceremony and Mitchell’s angry looking grandfather Walter makes an appearance.

Meanwhile Mitchell’s brother Toby is simmering in the wings annoyed that his brother always seems to get what he wants.

Toby taunts Mitchell sparking a bitter row which sees Celeste gasping in horror.

Has volatile Toby taken his anger too far?

EVIL BUSTER IS BACK!

Brody comes face to face with his abuser, Buster, as he visits him in prison after realising he has some unresolved feelings towards him.

Will vulnerable Brody get the closure he so desperately craves?

SLY SURGEON EDWARD CONTINUES TO DRUG HIS SON TONY

Sinister surgeon Edward carries on drugging his son Tony with testosterone medication.

Edward has seen how the medication affects Tony’s personality and wants to keep this erratic behaviour going convinced it’s only a matter of time before Diane turns her attentions back to him and ditches Tony.

Will Diane fall into her father-in-law, Edward’s evil trap?

YOU CAN WATCH THE NEW HOLLYOAKS AUTUMN TRAILER HERE….

LEELA’S SECRET FLING WITH JORDAN IS EXPOSED

Trouble is brewing when horrified Juliet catches Jordan and Leela sharing a kiss, knowing that drug-dealer Jordan has also been sleeping with Leela’s daughter, Peri…

JOHN PAUL’S LOVE TRIANGLE GETS MESSY!

Elsewhere, it seems dithering John Paul McQueen still can’t decide who he wants to be with as he shares a charged moment with his ex, James Nightingale.

However, his current love interest, PC George Kiss, is having none of his playing around, as he gives John Paul an ultimatum – it’s him or me, you can’t have both!

NEW ROMANCE FOR PERI AND JULIET?

Love could be in the air for teens Peri and Juliet as the trailer teases the teens sharing a passionate kiss.

JULIET ‘S DRUG-DEALING TAKES A DANGEROUS NEW TURN

The County Lines storyline takes a sinister and scary turn when Juliet and Sid meet Jordan’s intimidating boss, Victor.

Juliet feels more fired up than ever as she admits that she wants to be higher up the drug-dealing ladder but is she about to find herself sucked in way too deep?

Hollyoaks returns with new episodes, four nights a week, in September.

The show will revert to its five-nights schedule in 2021.