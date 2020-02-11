Hollyoaks confirm that Azim Desai has left the soap after his split from Scott Drinkwell

Recently fans saw Azim leaving Hollyoaks for a new job in London, and it looks like the character's move is a permanent one.

Hollyoaks fans might be disappointed to learn that Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu) has officially left the show.

A source from the soap confirmed the news to Digital Spy, who explained he won’t be heading back to the village now that his love triangle is over.

Azim was first introduced as the half-brother of long term character Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) in September, and his most recent storyline saw him in a short relationship with Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

However, Azim was left disappointed when he discovered that Scott wouldn’t be joining him in London like he’d originally thought. It was heartbreak for Azim when Scott revealed he still loved Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams).

Fans were shocked when Azim had an awful encounter with a drunken Mitchell recently, which saw him verbally abusing Azim because of his sexuality. So it’s safe to say that he’s left the village on bad terms with Scott and Mitchell.

Nav Sidhu’s next career move has not been confirmed, but we definitely wouldn’t mind if he decided to return to Hollyoaks in the future!

As Azim leaves Hollyoaks, viewers will see a familiar face back in the village.

This month it was also confirmed that Azim’s friend and short-term flame Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is returning to the soap, following his departure last year.

Following his huge drama with Jonny Baxter and Stuart Summer, Ste fled to Newcastle to stay with a friend and clear his head. But he’s ready to head back to the village, and will the drama follow him too?

Something tells us the answer is yes…

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.