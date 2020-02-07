If you’re a Hollyoaks fan, you’ll soon be seeing a familiar face back on your screens…

Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson took a break from the soap in November last year, but he’s announced the exciting news that he’ll be returning very soon.

Kieron, who plays Ste Hay, confirmed his return to Voice FM. He said, “I’m back in contract with Hollyoaks on March 22, so hopefully I’ll be back on screen by June. By the time it gets to the telly, it should be June.”

His break from Hollyoaks saw him performing in the stage adaptation of Band of Gold, but now that his run is almost over, he’ll be able to return back to the village again.

Last year, Hollyoaks Twitter account shared Kieron’s farewell message.

They wrote, ‘Awh, it’s time we say goodbye to the brilliant Kieron Richardson… But it’s only a goodbye for now! He’ll be back, with a new boo and probably new hair! 😉 #Hollyoaks’

At the time, fans were very sad to see Kieron’s departure from the soap. After spending 13 years working on Hollyoaks, his shock departure had some fans upset…

Last year, Ste became caught up in huge drama as he became involved with a racist gang alongside Jonny Baxter and Stuart Summer. But after the dramatic death of Stuart, Ste was able to leave the gang and walk free.

Ste’s departure saw him leaving the village to stay with a friend in Newcastle, and get his head together after a traumatic 12 months being caught up in the dangerous far-right gang.

The last scene saw Ste leaving in a taxi, and viewers haven’t seen him again since November.

However, with news that he’ll be returning we can’t to see what Ste will get up to next – no doubt there is plenty more drama to come.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.