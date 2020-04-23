Hollyoaks bosses ‘hope to return to set in May’ amid pandemic

Hollyoaks could be set for a return

Hollyoaks hopes to get back on set in May after temporarily suspending filming.

Actor Nick Pickard (Tony Hutchinson) revealed that boss Bryan Kirkwood aims to be back by the end of May.

He told Metro, “Bryan sent out an email the other day saying that they’re aiming to hopefully be back at the end of May, and to be prepared for some great stuff.”

Nick added, “I suppose it’s nice, as you don’t get an opportunity to power down and then power back up again, so I think everyone’s going to be coming back with a vengeance.”

Currently Hollyoaks is operating on a reduced schedule, down to two episodes from five.

But they’ve made sure fans are still getting plenty of Hollyoaks episodes, thanks to a special series.

Hollyoaks Favourites gives viewers the chance to experience some classic episodes all over again.

Jennifer Metcalfe, who plays Mercedes McQueen, told us that she was “happy” the series had kicked off with one of her big on-screen moments.

“I feel so happy that they’re starting the Hollyoaks favourites series with Mercedes and Dr Browning’s wedding. There’s been so many amazing episodes from Hollyoaks, so for them to start with that, I feel very privileged and happy.

“The wedding episode has got it all, it’s got the tears, it’s got humour, it’s sexy, and it’s sassy.

“It was a great time. I always look back on it as one of my favourite moments.”

But even though fans are only getting episodes on Mondays and Tuesdays for now, there’s plenty of big moments in store.

More shocking secrets about the newly discovered triplets dad, Felix Westwood, have emerged.

And Sami Maalik has a proposition for Verity Hutchinson. Will she accept?

Hollyoaks continues at 6:30pm on Mondays and Tuesdays.