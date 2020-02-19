Hollyoaks fans react as Brooke Hathaway finally goes into labour

There’ll soon be a new arrival in the village…

Hollyoaks fans have been watching Brooke’s (Talia Grant) pregnancy for months, including her on-going debate about whether or not she wants to give the baby up for adoption.

Sharing the big moment to Twitter, the official Hollyoaks account wrote, “It’s time! The baby is coming! 😍 #Hollyoaks”

The clip sees Brooke experiencing contractions, before being rushed to the hospital. She’s clearly panicked by the experience, worrying if she’s too early, or if she’s sent home.

It becomes even more complicated when Brooke’s midwife is on leave, so she has to settle for someone she’s not used to. Her new midwife reassures her, promising her she’s familiarised herself with Brooke’s birthing plan.

The baby’s dad Ollie (Aedan Duckworth) arrives, bringing her a phone and headphones to prevent her from being overwhelmed by a sensory overload.

Actress Talia Grant is the first autistic actress on the soap, with Hollyoaks making a real effort to accurately portray what life can be like for someone on the autism spectrum.

One fan praised the use of headphones in this scene, writing, “Oh the joy of headphones when you are #actuallyautistic. Well done #Brooke”

Another added, “Brooke’s going into labour oh my goshhh #Hollyoaks xx”

A third said, “OMG Brooke’s baby is on the way! #Hollyoaks”

And a fourth added, “Brooke’s waters have just broke! #Hollyoaks”

On Thursday, Hollyoaks fans will get to meet Brooke and Ollie’s baby in an emotional episode, with the dad-to-be beside himself with excitement.

But what does the future hold for the young couple and their new baby? Will Brooke go through with the adoption?

Recently it was revealed that Talia Grant’s real life parents would be making a cameo too, for a very important reason.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.