Hollyoaks cast and crew get back to work and reveal future plans

Great news for Hollyoaks fans! Filming has begun again after a four month break with lots of exciting new storylines planned....

Hollyoaks cast and crew began filming again this week for the first time since production was stopped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming got underway on site in Liverpool at Lime Pictures studios with temperature checks and social distancing measure in place.

One person who was excited to be back at work was Imran Adams who plays Mitchell Deveraux in the soap. In a short video clip he says, “Everyone here is so excited. We have so much planned for you guys.”

Imran has been at the heart of recent storylines with Mitchell now engaged to Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

Speaking recently about the wedding storyline Imran’s co-star Ross said, “I’m super excited. Just before lockdown, we were filming the block which is the lead-up to the wedding. We’ll have to complete that when we go back to work.

He continued; “With Scott being Scott, he’ll be an absolute bridezilla. Think Katie Price and pumpkin carriages! He’d want it to be a sequinned extravaganza. Scott has been dreaming about his wedding since he was tiny but he never, ever thought he would get there.”

Hollyoaks have announced a new trailer will be released next week to showcase all the exciting drama planned for this autumn after a short on-air break. The break will begin on July 21 with brand new episodes resuming in September.

During lockdown the soap, which celebrates its 25th birthday this year, has been showing two new episodes a week. It is planning to return to its usual transmission schedule of five episodes per week in 2021.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.