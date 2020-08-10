Hollyoaks casts non-binary actor Ki Griffin in full-time role

Ki made their village debut last month...

Hollyoaks has offered a full-time role to actor Ki Griffin, who first appeared in the soap last month.

Ki plays the role of Ripley Lennox, a newcomer and friend of Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins).

Ripley will work at a second-hand clothes store at the Cunningham’s Grand Bazaar and will strike up a friendship with local teens Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), Yasmine Maalik (Haiesha Mistry), and Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner).

Ki first appeared on the soap in late July, which saw Ripley meeting Yasmine for the first time outside the second-hand clothes store.

And it seemed Yasmine was already impressed with the newcomer as she put a jacket to one side for her. How sweet!

Unfortunately for Yasmine, she hated the jacket that Tom picked out for her but Ripley was there to help her out.

Hollyoaks’ Twitter account confirmed the exciting news, inviting fans to welcome the newcomer.

They wrote, “If you haven’t already, please give a very warm welcome to Ki Griffin (they/them, she/her, or he/him) who plays Ripley Lennox!

“We’ve already had the pleasure of seeing Ripley on our screens, and there’s plenty more to come… Autumn 2020!”

Hollyoaks will be Ki’s first TV credit, who is based in Liverpool. They are 21 years old.

However, fans will have to wait a while to see Ki in action as the soap has been disrupted by the ongoing pandemic.

It’s planning to return properly in September, ready for its hugely anticipated 25th anniversary in the autumn.

Production has now resumed on the C4 soap, with fans everywhere waiting to see what happens next.

In the meantime, we’ve been able to tune into classic episodes in spin-off series Hollyoaks@25.

The special series has been airing some of the soap’s best bits, ahead of the big anniversary episode due in October.

