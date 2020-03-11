Hollyoaks fans left stunned after SHOCK triplet plot twist

Fans didn't see this one coming!

Hollyoaks viewers were left shocked after discovering that Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) actually gave birth to triplets.

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) and ‘wife’ Celeste (Andrea Ali) entered the village, with viewers learning that Toby was Mitchell Deveraux’s long-lost twin brother.

The pair were intending to get their revenge on Martine for giving Toby away and keeping Mitchell, but all along there was a huge secret about who Toby and Celeste really were.

Hollyoaks’ official Twitter account shared the shocking revelation that Mitchell, Toby and Celeste were actually triplets that had been seperated at birth.

In the clip, Martine comes clean to Mitchell as she unfolds the photograph of baby Mitchell and Toby to reveal a third one lying alongside them – Celeste.

This was further confirmed when Celeste lit two candles on a birthday cake, not one.

The pair even blew their candles out together and wished each other a happy birthday.

For weeks everyone was convinced that Celeste and Toby were a married couple, but it turns out they’d been hiding the truth this entire time!

Understandably fans were shocked by the huge twist, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote, ‘OMG so Martine actually had triplets… Toby, Celeste and Mitchell. Toby and Celeste look so much older than Mitchell #Hollyoaks”

Another added, “Wait wait wait wait so… celeste is tobys sister. Well. Plot twist #Hollyoaks“

A third wrote, “toby, mitchell and celeste are triplets!! i can’t cope! @Hollyoaks #hollyoaks”

And a fourth added, “I KNEW there was something off about Tobe and Celeste but I DID NOT EXPECT THAT #Hollyoaks”

So now that the truth is out, will the Deveraux family ever make peace with the long-lost triplets?

And will Toby and Celeste be willing to accept Mitchell as their brother?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.