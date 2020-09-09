Hollyoaks Cleo McQueen to make explosive return to Chester

Cleo is the latest McQueen returning to Hollyoaks as the soap gets ready to celebrate it's 25th anniversary

Cleo McQueen is returning to Chester and will be reunited with the rest of the McQueen clan for an explosive new Hollyoaks storyline as the soap heads towards its 25th anniversary.

Actress Nadine Mulkerrin who plays Cleo, revealed the news that she is back on the set of Hollyoaks by posting a selfie on Instagram. Nadine was pictured in The Dog, alongside Mercedes McQueen actress Jennifer Metcalfe, Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen) and Diane Langton (Nana McQueen).

Nadine went on maternity leave last October and gave birth to baby Reggie, her son with fiancé Rory Douglas-Speed, who plays Joel Dexter in the soap.

Her character Cleo was written out of the soap in storylines that saw Cleo discover that boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) was gay and had been having a secret affair with her good friend Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

Her exit was shown amid a highly emotional and charged three-hander episode featuring Cleo, Scott and Mitchell and featured in the week that Hollyoaks also aired its big annual October stunt.

Nadine’s return follows hot on the heels of Jorgie Porter’s return who is also reprising her role as Theresa McQueen after a four year absence.

With so many McQueens now back in Chester, one thing is certain, the scene is set for some very dramatic storylines!

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past

