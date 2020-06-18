Hollyoaks confirms when cast will return to filming after lockdown

We'll be returning to the Chester village again soon!

Hollyoaks has confirmed when the soap will return to set following lockdown.

The C4 soap was forced to suspend filming as a result of the pandemic, but it will be returning soon.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have already resumed filming, in line with social distancing measures.

Hollyoaks has revealed that filming will resume on Monday 13th July.

According to Metro, a statement said, “As previously announced on Monday, June 8, Hollyoaks is currently in pre-production and returning to phased filming on July 13.

“All cast and crew will attend a safety induction to familiarise themselves with the revised way of working prior to production re-starting”

Because filming was suspended, Hollyoaks had to ration their new episodes to two a week.

Hollyoaks Favourites has aired to fill the schedule, which saw the soap reliving some of its iconic moments.

These included Maxine’s wedding to Patrick Blake, the McQueen train crash, and Mandy’s affair with Darren.

Hollyoaks schedule will stay as two a week, which will increase to four in September.

Due to the delay, it’s unlikely that Hollyoaks’ schedule will return to normal until next year.

But we’ve got plenty to look forward to in the meantime, with the Favourites spin-off and the new upcoming episodes.

Future scenes will see nasty Jordan Price piling the pressure on Sid and Juliet.

Jordan has been manipulating the teens into selling drugs to students, and it looks like he’s not about to change his ways any time soon.

But Sid and Juliet might get busted by the police, after hearing that there’ll be sniffer dogs about.

Hollyoaks airs Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites will be shown at 7pm on E4.