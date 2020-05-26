Hollyoaks star Connor Calland opens up on SHOCK car crash

Everything changes for Jordan...

Hollyoaks fans were shocked during Monday’s episode after Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) caused a car crash.

Kyle had got behind the wheel whilst under the influence, and had stepson Oscar with him in the passenger seat.

Viewers have seen Kyle struggling with addiction for a while, and recent scenes revealed just how dangerous he was becoming.

After deciding to smoke a joint, Kyle got into the van with Oscar and ended up being distracted by his stepson’s video game.

It only took a split second for the crash to occur, as Kyle lost control of the car and crashed into his drug dealer Jordan (Connor Calland).

Jordan and girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) were leaving the village when the shocking crash occured.

Speaking to the Radio Times, actor Connor Calland revealed that this crash changes a lot of things for Jordan.

He said, “It changes the dynamic of all the characters involved. The crash jeopardises Jordan’s dealing, his relationships in the village and puts a big question mark over his arrangement with Kyle.

“In the immediate aftermath there is a lot going on. From Jordan’s point of view, as soon as it happens he wonders he is going to get himself out of this situation. His biggest skill is talking his way out of things, but he’s not quite clear how he’s going to be able to do that here…”

With Jordan trapped in the smashed vehicle and Kyle in shock, fans are no doubt keen to find out what this means for the two characters and their future.

Will Kyle finally come clean about his drug problem and get help? And will Jordan be able to get out of this tricky situation?

And, of course, is Oscar okay?

Hollyoaks continues Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm.