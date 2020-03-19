Hollyoaks will cut back to three episodes a week due to coronavirus

It's the latest soap to be affected by the virus...

Hollyoaks has been affected by the coronavirus as it plans to reduce its weekly episodes.

The pandemic has already seen filming stopped on BBC soaps EastEnders, Casualty, Holby and Doctors.

Other dramas have been halted by coronavirus too, including Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty.

And now Hollyoaks village has suffered at the hands of the pandemic, with bosses deciding to cut down episodes.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said, “We are planning ahead to make sure Hollyoaks stays on air for as long as possible.

“As we continue to monitor the current situation and follow PHE advice in order to continue filming safely for the time being, we will make changes to the schedule so that from next week Hollyoaks episodes will be broadcast Monday to Wednesday on C4 and E4.”

Earlier this month, Mandy Richardson actress Sarah Jayne Dunn revealed they were trying to film as much as possible.

She told The Sun, “We’re in the same boat as everyone else. The current situation is we’re taking everything day by day.

“Currently, we’re just cracking on and getting as much stuff in the can as we can, and then we’ll see.

“I hope it doesn’t affect anything, but obviously everyone’s health and safety is paramount and at the forefront of everything. Everyone’s being very sensible.”

Hollyoaks fans have got a lot of big storylines coming up, and it seems they’re determined to keep the soap going as long as possible.

Recently, viewers were devastated for Darren who recently opened up about his depression to an unlikely villager.

Elsewhere, evil Edward has another cunning trick up his sleeve after the truth about his affair has been revealed.

Hollyoaks will now air Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on C4 and E4.