Hollyoaks fans in tears after Ollie’s heartbreaking discovery

Ollie finally found out the truth about his dad…

Hollyoaks fans were devastated after Wednesday’s first-look episode of the soap. Ollie Morgan’s (Aeden Duckworth) happiness was short-lived after he found out the truth that his dad Luke (Gary Lucy) was dying.

After welcoming a baby son with Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant), Ollie was all set to raise the baby with the help of Luke, but his rapidly deteriorating dementia means that was no longer possible.

The diagnosis was even more devastating after further tests revealed that Luke’s dementia was genetic, meaning any children of his have a 50% chance of having it too.

Luke sat down with Ollie to explain the diagnosis, with the Hollyoaks Twitter account sharing the devastating moment.

He tells Ollie that they can’t keep the child, and he can’t hold back his tears.

Fans have reacted to the devastating news, with one writing, “’I don’t wanna keep the baby, I was just dreaming, I’ve got to look after my dad now’ that’s so heartbreaking 💔”

Another added, “You’re breaking my heart right now, what an emotional episode #Hollyoaks”

A third said, “Hollyoaks has me in tears with this episode tonight #Hollyoaks”

And a fourth wrote, “I’m crying Ollie & Luke #Hollyoaks”

Both Ollie and Brooke had to say their emotional goodbyes to the new baby, with Brooke giving a heartbreaking speech as she cradled the newborn.

She told the baby, “Sometimes people think that I don’t care… But I do, I feel everything…”

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for Brooke and Ollie, but it looks like the young couple have no choice but to give up their baby.

Darren told Ollie, “Listen, your dad isn’t well. He’s not going to be able to help you, and raising a kid is one of the hardest things you’ll ever have to do.”

Ollie left his son with the pair of football booties he’d bought earlier, telling him, “I’m sorry that I’ll never know you mate. I want you to know that me and mum love you so very much, and we love each other.

“That’s where you came from. We made you with love.”

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.