Hollyoaks fans react as Tony gives ultimatum to CHEATING Diane

Tony received some devastating news recently...

Hollyoaks fans were shocked when Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) found out the truth about Diane’s (Alex Fletcher) affair.

Edward (Joe McGann) hadn’t realised his microphone had still been on following his acceptance speech.

Unfortunately for him, it picked up a very private conversation with Diane and the entire room heard.

Tony was horrified as he found out that Diane and his dad had been having an affair behind his back.

The three of them had been living under the same roof the same time, sickening Tony.

Following this shock revelation, Tony gave his wife an ultimatum as he called them both back to the house.

In Thursday’s first-look episode, Tony forced Diane to make a decision.

Grabbing two suitcases, he told the pair, “I won’t carry on living with you both. Not with this constant reminder of what you did.”

Diane misunderstood at first, begging Tony not to leave.

But Edward intervened saying, “Tony wants us to leave. It’s completely understandable.”

Tony then stopped Edward from picking up Diane’s suitcase, revealing he was giving her a choice.

He added, “You can take your suitcase, leave, and go and start a new life with my dad.

“Or, you can take it back into the bedroom, unpack, and we can try and rebuild our marriage.”

Ultimately, Diane made the call to stay with Tony and the door was slammed in Edward’s face as he tried to apologise.

Now the truth is out, fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One fan wrote, “Who is pleased that Tony is giving Diane another chance? Personally I didn’t even think she was in the wrong!!!! @Hollyoaks #Hollyoaks #firstlook”



Another praised Tony, writing, “‘I hope one day you can forgive me.’ *SLAM* lol go on Tony! #hollyoaks”

A third wrote, “Of course Dianne was gonna choose Tony! #Hollyoaks”

And a fourth added, “yessssss Tony #hollyoaks”

But even though Tony is willing to patch things up with Diane, there could be more drama in store.

It seems that evil Edward has another scheme up his sleeve…

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.