Hollyoaks fans are worried about Scott and Mitchell after SHOCK arrest

Hollyoaks fans could be in for some serious heartbreak after a recent shock arrest.

In recent scenes, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) launched a brutal attack on Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), leaving him for dead.

But his brother Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) took the fall for his crime, after scheming Celeste (Andrea Ali) manipulated the situation.

Since Mitchell didn’t have a solid alibi, he could be in for some serious trouble and it seems his boyfriend Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is starting to suspect he really did hurt Felix.

As a result of this, Hollyoaks has teased this could be the end of Mitchell and Scott’s relationship.

Viewers have watched their relationship unfold as Mitchell came to terms with his own sexuality.

The couple have been through a lot together, including Mitchell’s grandfather refusing to accept them.

And just when things seem to be settling down… this could be breaking point for the couple.

Fans are devastated by this potential breakup, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the couple.

One wrote, “Why would you guys do that to them??? They finally got together after SO MUCH hurt and drama.”

Another added, “No please don’t I love them 2 a good couple”

A third wrote, “Seriously Hollyoaks can you NOT”

And a fourth added, “How , when they’ve only gotten together”

Hollyoaks Mitchell Actor Imran Adams has spoken about this upcoming storyline, and what’s next in store for Mitchell.

He told Metro, “There’s a lot that he’s done in the past that he’s done with anger, and this pushes him to realise that Scott has loved him unconditionally.

“And he now loves Scott unconditionally and he now wants to push his relationship forward now because they are truly in love with each other.”

Will Scott believe Mitchell and save their relationship?