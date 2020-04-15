Hollyoaks Favourites confirms which classic episodes will be aired next week

The soap has been running Hollyoaks Favourites during lockdown...

Hollyoaks‘ schedule has been impacted by lockdown, but they’ve been airing classics in the meantime.

Their new programme Hollyoaks Favourites sees the soap taking a trip down memory lane.

To ensure fans are getting plenty of Hollyoaks episodes, they’ve picked out some of the best bits to re-run.

Last month, the soap confirmed the news telling fans that they’d revisit their “biggest episodes”.

They teased that fans should expect “weddings, bust-ups, heartbreaks and some of our biggest and best stunts”.

So far Hollyoaks fans have seen Mercedes’ wedding to Dr Browning, Cleo confronting Mitchell over his affair with Scott and Lindsey and Silas’ face-off.

Next week we’ll have even more drama to look forward to, with Hollyoaks Favourites revisiting the train crash first.

Originally broadcast in 2014, the train crash was a big disaster that shook the village. It involved the infamous McQueen family.

Following Porsche and Lockie’s wedding, many villagers board the party train to celebrate. But it soon descends into chaos.

Sienna ends up trapped on the tracks after her car breaks down, with Maxine in the passenger seat.

It’s one of the biggest Hollyoaks stunts to date, and a must-watch for both long time and new fans.

This episode will air Wednesday 22nd April, with the second dramatic instalment airing the day after.

Thursday’s episode sees the aftermath of this train crash, as well as Maxine going into labour. Drama!

On Friday 24th April, fans will get to relive one of Breda McQueen’s murders.

This episode first aired last year, and saw evil Breda kill Harry during her crusade against “bad dads”.

And if that wasn’t enough, Harry got Mercedes to confess her involvement in Grace’s hit and run.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.