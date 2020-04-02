Fans can get their fill of Hollyoaks as the soap begins its run of classic episodes in 'Hollyoaks Favourites' starting tonight with the ill-fated wedding day of Mercedes McQueen to Dr Browning....

Get ready to rewind the years as Hollyoaks begins showing reruns of classic episodes in a new strand called Hollyoaks Favourites which kicks off tonight at 7pm on E4 .

As filming and production have been halted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the C4 soap will continue to show new episodes on Monday and Tuesday nights, but will be delving into the archives to bring fans some of the most memorable episodes that have made us laugh, cry and gasp in shock, for the rest of the week.

The series, called Hollyoaks Favourites, will feature introductions by former Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen) and Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay) and begins tonight with the legendary wedding of Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Dr Browning (Joseph Thompson) first shown in 2013.

Kieron said, “I think Hollyoaks Favourites is an incredible idea. Even if we weren’t going through what we’re going through now, just the fact that we’re in our 25th year means that anything to celebrate the history of the show is a good idea. The fact I get to do it with Jorgie – even though we’re not appearing on screen together – is great too. She’s such an iconic character from the history of the show.”

A spokesperson for Hollyoaks said: “Soaps are an important part of people’s lives and we have 25 years of Hollyoaks Favourites to revisit over coming weeks, celebrating the history of the show that fans love.”

Going back in time….

Everyone loves a soap wedding and tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites episode follows the tense build-up to Mercedes’ fourth trip down the aisle to Dr. Browning (Joseph Thompson). However, it looks like a fight with Lindsey Roscoe (Sophie Austin), might put a halt to proceedings…

Friday, April 3, 7pm on E4, Mercedes’ wedding drama continues



Mercedes fell head over her 4-inch-heels for Dr Browning, not knowing that he killed her friend, nurse Lynsey – all in the name of love. Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) knows what her future son in law is really like, but it doesn’t look like she’ll get to the wedding in time to warn her daughter when she ends up locked in a wardrobe…

Hollyoaks Favourites begins tonight at 7pm on E4