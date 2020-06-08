There's good news for Hollyoaks fans...

C4 has announced that filming of Hollyoaks will start again in July after a three month break.

Like all other soaps and TV shows, Hollyoaks was forced to shut down filming back in March when the coronavirus pandemic caused lockdown across the world.

Since then all soaps have been running a reduced schedule, leaving fans missing their daily dose of drama.

For the last few months, Hollyoaks has gone from airing every week day to just two days a week, with new episodes currently going out on a Monday and Tuesday evening.

The soap hasn’t left viewers totally bereft, though, because Channel 4 has been filling in the void with classic episodes being shown on E4 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

But thankfully for soap fans Channel 4 has announced today that production of the soap will resume this week, with the plan to get cast back to filming next month.

A C4 spokesperson said today: “Hollyoaks will be resuming production this week in Liverpool ahead of a return to recording on set in July.

The C4 drama, which is shot differently to other soaps with single-camera, will increase in episodes from its current two nights a week to four nights a week from September, the current plan being to return to five episodes in 2021.”

While viewers will have an agonising wait until next year to see new episodes of Hollyoaks aired every week night again, C4 has revealed this is the best way to keep cast and crew safe in these uncertain times…

“To safeguard the health, safety and welfare of all involved in the production of Hollyoaks, new work protocols will be in place.

All cast and crew will attend a safety induction to familiarise themselves with the revised way of working prior to production re-starting.”

Hollyoaks currently airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes airing on E4 at 7pm.

There are also classic episodes called Hollyoaks Favourites being aired on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on E4.